Andre Eckholt reappointed as MD, Hettich India, FICCI furniture committee

New Delhi: Andre Eckholt, Managing Director of Hettich India, has been reappointed as Co-Chair of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Furniture Committee for 2025.

The FICCI Furniture Committee, established in April 2020, plays a pivotal role in addressing key challenges within India’s growing furniture sector. It actively works towards fostering collaboration between the Government, industry leaders, and stakeholders to drive initiatives such as:

Enhancing raw material availability

Reducing logistics costs

Improving capacity utilization

Developing furniture hubs across the country

Eckholt’s reappointment comes at a crucial time, as the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative continues to accelerate the visibility and growth of the furniture sector. His leadership will help drive policies that enhance the industry’s self-reliance and global competitiveness.

“India’s furniture industry holds vast potential to compete on the global stage. We look forward to continuing the collaborative efforts needed to address industry challenges and position India as a leader in furniture manufacturing and exports,” said Eckholt.

As a key player in the industry, Hettich India has been actively contributing to the committee’s objectives through its work in:

Sustainability initiatives

Skill development programs

Enhancing ease of doing business

These efforts align with the committee’s vision of transforming India into a globally competitive furniture manufacturing hub. With a skilled workforce, abundant raw materials, and rising global demand, India’s furniture industry is well-positioned to emerge as one of the top three global players. Under the leadership of the FICCI Furniture Committee, the sector aims to boost exports, enhance innovation, and strengthen its role in the international market.