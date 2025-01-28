Lenovo expands retail presence with 25+ exclusive stores across North, East

Lenovo now operates over 480 exclusive stores in 210 cities across India

New Delhi: Lenovo has announced opening over 25 exclusive stores across North and East India, a release by the company said on Tuesday. This expansion brings Lenovo’s retail network to more than 480 stores nationwide, with a strong focus on tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

The new stores are located in regions, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Haryana. This move is part of Lenovo’s mission to make cutting-edge technology accessible to a broader audience, offering customers hands-on experiences.

“Expanding our retail footprint in India reinforces our commitment to bringing smarter technology closer to consumers – from metro cities to smaller towns. These new stores act as innovation hubs, offering personalized service and enabling customers to explore our diverse product range and experience AI-driven technology firsthand,” said Raghavendra Araveeti, Sales Head, North and East – Consumer Business, Lenovo India. “Our portfolio of devices and services caters to students, gamers, professionals, and businesses, enhancing productivity, learning, and creativity.”

The newly opened stores feature interactive displays, product showcases, and staff providing personalized assistance, live product demonstrations, and technical support. Lenovo also prioritises customer convenience by offering express delivery services in these regions, with delivery times as short as four hours.

With a robust portfolio of AI-enabled gaming devices, consumer electronics, and commercial solutions, Lenovo’s retail strategy continues to focus on providing innovative and accessible technology to India’s diverse market. In addition to the new openings, several existing stores have been refreshed and relocated to better serve customers and foster innovation within local tech ecosystems.

Lenovo now operates over 480 exclusive stores in 210 cities across India. Lenovo is a $57 billion global technology leader, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers daily across 180 markets.