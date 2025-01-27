Emiza secures Rs 100 cr in series C funding, boosting valuation to Rs 400 cr

The fresh capital will enable Emiza to enhance its logistics and fulfilment infrastructure, focusing on innovative warehouse technology.

New Delhi: Third-party logistics player Emiza has successfully closed its Rs 100 crore Series C funding round at a valuation of Rs 400 crore. The round, led by Evolvence India and Mirabilis Investment Trust, includes a combination of primary and secondary investments, providing exits for some early investors, a release by the company said on Monday.

The fresh capital will enable Emiza to enhance its logistics and fulfilment infrastructure, focusing on innovative warehouse technology, and automation, and expanding its footprint across India. With a presence in 11+ cities and managing over 50 lakh+ cu. Feet of space, Emiza is set to deliver end-to-end fulfilment solutions for both online and offline platforms.

“This funding reaffirms our vision to bridge the logistics gap by offering agile, tech-driven solutions. We aim to help consumer and retail brands streamline their operations while allowing them to focus on product development and brand building,” said Ajay Rao, Founder, of Emiza.

Founded in 2015, Emiza is a warehousing company headquartered in Mumbai, providing 3PL services to D2C and B2B brands across India. The company’s solutions cater to both online and offline businesses, empowering over 150 brands with cutting-edge technology, inventory and order management tools, and dedicated customer support.