Dressfolk secures funding led by Eternal Capital, Mamaearth’s Ghazal Alagh

New Delhi: Handloom clothing brand Dressfolk has raised an undisclosed round of funding led by Eternal Capital, with participation from prominent D2C founders Ghazal Alagh (Founder, Mamaearth) and Dhruv Koli (Founder, Boba Bhai), a release by the company said on Monday.

The round also saw contributions from Nobody Ventures, Eagle Wings Ventures, and 3 Peaks Ventures, alongside existing investors All In Capital, Sidhant Keshwani (Libas), and Vidur Kataria (Master Chow), who reaffirmed their confidence in the brand.

“Dressfolk focuses on marrying design and comfort, which deeply resonates with our customers. Wearing authentic handlooms and craftsmanship is a matter of pride for the people, and the newly raised funds will enable us to rapidly expand our offerings beyond sarees to build a broader portfolio of contemporary Indian wear,” said Nitin Mehrotra, founder, Dressfolk.

The brand has grown by nearly 200% in FY24, boasting an average order value (AOV) of over Rs 7,000 and a low return rate, demonstrating strong customer loyalty, the release added.

The funds will be used to scale operations, expand the product portfolio, and enhance global reach. Dressfolk currently collaborates with a network of over 800 weavers and 120 artisans across six states, empowering local communities while modernizing India’s artisanal heritage.

In addition to its website, Dressfolk has expanded its distribution through leading marketplaces such as Aza Fashions, Nykaa, and Myntra, while hosting exclusive pop-up events across India. The brand now plans to launch a dedicated international website, taking Indian handloom to global markets.