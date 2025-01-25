How D2C Brand Kaamna is carving a niche in India’s luxury accessories market

The retailer’s core ethos revolves around using ethically sourced and eco-friendly raw materials

Kaamna, the direct-to-consumer (D2C) accessory brand founded by Mangalam Lalpuria in 2021, has swiftly carved a niche for itself in the sustainable fashion space. The bootstrapped brand’s highest-selling products include their cork bi-fold wallet and cork slim laptop bag, both of which are celebrated for their eco-conscious materials.

The retailer’s core ethos revolves around using ethically sourced and eco-friendly materials, offering a fashion-forward experience that aligns with sustainability.

Looking ahead to fiscal year (FY) 2024-25, the company has plans to expand its physical presence with the launch of its flagship store in Mumbai.

“Every product at Kaamna and its packaging is designed and produced keeping in mind our culture, nature and future,” said Lalpuria. “We believe in fashion with purpose – creating products that tell stories and celebrate the unending desire for being better.”

Kaamna relies on key partners like PhonePe and BharatX for seamless financial transactions, while Blue Dart and Vamaship ensure efficient logistics. Google Analytics helps optimize digital marketing and refine offerings, supporting Kaamna’s growth as a leader in sustainable fashion.