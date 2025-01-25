Register Now
Google News
spot_img
D2CIn Focus

How D2C Brand Kaamna is carving a niche in India’s luxury accessories market

IMAGES Group Research
By IMAGES Group Research
2
0
Must Read
IMAGES Group Research
IMAGES Group Research

The retailer’s core ethos revolves around using ethically sourced and eco-friendly raw materials

Kaamna, the direct-to-consumer (D2C) accessory brand founded by Mangalam Lalpuria in 2021, has swiftly carved a niche for itself in the sustainable fashion space. The bootstrapped brand’s  highest-selling products include their cork bi-fold wallet and cork slim laptop bag, both of which are celebrated for their eco-conscious materials.

The retailer’s core ethos revolves around using ethically sourced and eco-friendly materials, offering a fashion-forward experience that aligns with sustainability.

Looking ahead to fiscal year (FY) 2024-25, the company has plans to expand its physical presence with the launch of its flagship store in Mumbai.

“Every product at Kaamna and its packaging is designed and produced keeping in mind our culture, nature and future,” said Lalpuria. “We believe in fashion with purpose – creating products that tell stories and celebrate the unending desire for being better.”

Kaamna relies on key partners like PhonePe and BharatX for seamless financial transactions, while Blue Dart and Vamaship ensure efficient logistics. Google Analytics helps optimize digital marketing and refine offerings, supporting Kaamna’s growth as a leader in sustainable fashion.

Latest News
Leaders InkS. Swaminathan -

How Blockchain enhances end-to-end supply chain traceability

Blockchain has emerged as a global supply chain management tool with several benefits including traceability which helps build consumer...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2025 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In