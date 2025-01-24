Nature’s Basket launches India’s first gourmet-food membership Elysium

Members will gain access to benefits, such as special pricing, free home delivery, personalised assistance, and invitations to curated tasting events

Bengaluru: Nature’s Basket, a gourmet retail subsidiary of Spencer’s Retail, has launched Elysium, the country’s first gourmet-food membership, the company said in a press release on Friday.

The initiative rolled out in seven cities including Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi, Gurgaon and Ahmedabad.

Members will gain access to exclusive benefits, such as special pricing, free home delivery, personalised assistance, and invitations to curated tasting events. It also enables swift checkouts, hassle-free returns, and exclusive masterclasses at The Chef’s Table.

In addition to its in-store advantages, Elysium extends its offerings through partnerships with 35 brands across travel, dining, wellness, beauty, leisure, and fashion.

The initiative was unveiled by chef and entrepreneur Pooja Dhingra at Nature’s Basket Artisan Pantry, PhoenixPalladium store in Mumbai.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Elysium Membership to our customers,” said Shashwat Goenka, Chairman of Spencer’s Retail and Nature’s Basket. “With Elysium, we aim to offer not just artisanal products, but a holistic, tailored experience that reflects the evolving needs and preferences of our clientele.”

The membership is available for purchase at all Nature’s Basket stores.

Nature’s Basket is the wholly owned subsidiary of Spencer’s Retail and part of the RP- Sanjiv Goenka group headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal. The gourmet retail brand started in 2005 as a single store in Mumbai.

Today, the brand transformed into an omni-channel retail business with over 36 stores operating across cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.