Jaipur Rugs acquires Shyam Ahuja

The brand was also one of India’s first to go international, establishing successful showrooms in New York, Paris, and across India.

New Delhi: Jaipur Rugs, a global leader in the luxury handmade carpet industry, is proud to announce the acquisition of the iconic Shyam Ahuja brand. This marks a strategic move to revive the legacy of the highly regarded 1963 design house, renowned for introducing the flatweave Indian dhurrie to the world. Jaipur Rugs aims to honour the original vision of Shyam Ahuja’s founder while re-establishing it as a global luxury brand.

This acquisition includes the brand’s extensive design archive and personal collection, providing Jaipur Rugs with a landmark opportunity to develop Shyam Ahuja as a distinct and independent entity with its supply chain.

Founded in 1963 by Shyam Ahuja, the brand redefined Indian flatwoven dhurries as an artistic canvas. Over the years, it earned a cult following among A-list designers and graced the homes of global icons such as Jacqueline Kennedy-Onassis, Gianni Versace, and Princess Diana. Known for exceptional craftsmanship, iconic designs, and a refined sense of colour, Shyam Ahuja became synonymous with understated elegance and timeless luxury.

The brand was also one of India’s first to go international, establishing successful showrooms in New York, Paris, and across India. Its nostalgic charm and design legacy continue to evoke excitement among collectors and admirers worldwide.

Founded in 1978 by Nand Kishore Chaudhary, Jaipur Rugs has grown into India’s largest manufacturer of handmade carpets, with a network of over 40,000 artisans across 650 villages. A social enterprise at its core, Jaipur Rugs has been a pioneer in preserving India’s rich artisanal heritage while empowering rural communities, with 85% of its weavers being women.

Today, Jaipur Rugs operates across 85 countries, with 10 stores in India and international showrooms in Milan, London, Singapore, Dubai, Russia, and China. With 7,000 operational looms and an annual production capacity of 700,000 square meters, Jaipur Rugs has established itself as a global luxury brand.

“We are thrilled to acquire Shyam Ahuja, a brand synonymous with timeless design and exceptional craftsmanship,” said Yogesh Chaudhary, Director, of Jaipur Rugs. “Both Jaipur Rugs and Shyam Ahuja share a commitment to preserving India’s artisanal heritage. We are excited to revive the glory of Shyam Ahuja and re-establish its unique positioning in the global luxury market.”

Greg Foster, Artistic Director, Jaipur Rugs, added, “Shyam Ahuja is a jewel in the crown of the handmade rug industry. It is a sleeping beauty that we intend to revive with great respect. This acquisition is a pivotal moment for both brands.”

Jaipur Rugs plans to honour the legacy of Shyam Ahuja while bringing it to new heights through thoughtful revival strategies. The iconic brand will continue to operate through its existing showrooms in Mumbai, Delhi, and New York, with further developments to be announced soon.

Jaipur Rugs is a global leader in the luxury handmade carpet industry, blending centuries-old craftsmanship with contemporary designs. The family-owned company empowers artisans and champions sustainability while offering timeless creations to customers in over 85 countries.

Shyam Ahuja is a pioneering luxury rug and textile brand established in 1963. Known for its iconic dhurries, sophisticated designs, and unmatched quality, the brand remains a symbol of understated elegance and global appeal.