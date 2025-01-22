Skincare brand Deconstruct raises Rs 65 crore for product innovation

The funding round was led by L’Oréal’s VC fund BOLD, V3 Ventures and DSG Consumer Partners

New Delhi: Skincare brand Deconstruct, on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 65 crore in a funding round from L’Oréal’s VC fund BOLD, V3 Ventures and DSG Consumer Partners.

Existing investors Kalaari Capital and Beenext also participated in the round, the company said in a statement.

The infusion of funds will fuel Deconstruct’s expansion across multiple strategic areas, accelerate product innovation, venturing into new categories and enhance distribution network by expanding presence on quick commerce platforms improving nationwide accessibility, it added.

“Over the past year, we have helped over 2 crore beginners start their skincare journey, in the most remote pincodes. This funding empowers us to singularly focus on building highly effective yet gentle products,” Deconstruct Founder Malini Adapureddy said.