Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Finance & FundingLatest News

Skincare brand Deconstruct raises Rs 65 crore for product innovation

PTI
By PTI
27
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The funding round was led by L’Oréal’s VC fund BOLD, V3 Ventures and DSG Consumer Partners

New Delhi: Skincare brand Deconstruct, on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 65 crore in a funding round from L’Oréal’s VC fund BOLD, V3 Ventures and DSG Consumer Partners.

Existing investors Kalaari Capital and Beenext also participated in the round, the company said in a statement.

The infusion of funds will fuel Deconstruct’s expansion across multiple strategic areas, accelerate product innovation, venturing into new categories and enhance distribution network by expanding presence on quick commerce platforms improving nationwide accessibility, it added.

“Over the past year, we have helped over 2 crore beginners start their skincare journey, in the most remote pincodes. This funding empowers us to singularly focus on building highly effective yet gentle products,” Deconstruct Founder Malini Adapureddy said.

Latest News
Beauty & WellnessPTI -

HUL to acquire Minimalist for Rs 2670 cr

The company will acquire a 90.5% stake in the company through a combination of secondary buyouts and primary infusion...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2025 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In