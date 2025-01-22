Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Beauty & WellnessIn Focus

Shein’s beauty brand SheGlam debuts in India with Reliance Retail’s Tira

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
67
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

At present, SheGlam lineup is available on Tira’s website/app and the collection will soon be available in Tira stores as well

Bengaluru: Global cosmetics brand SheGlam by the e-commerce company Shein has entered India in collaboration with Reliance Retail’s omnichannel beauty platform Tira, the Mumbai-based retail giant said in a press release.

At present, SheGlam lineup is available on Tira’s website/app and the collection will soon be available in Tira stores as well.

Headquartered in Singapore, SheGlam claims to sell three products globally every second. In India, the brand offers a selection of products, including liquid blush, liquid highlighter, lipsticks, and foundation.

Reliance Industries Ltd.’s (RIL) retail division, Reliance Retail, introduced Tira as an e-commerce platform in February 2023 and subsequently, in April, unveiled its flagship store located at Jio World Drive in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Today, Tira operates over 13 stores across the country.

Tira currently sells more than 150 Indian and global brands in its stores.

Reliance Retail Ltd. (RRL) is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under RIL. The company operates an integrated omni-channel network of over 18,771 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets.

Latest News
Beauty & WellnessPTI -

HUL to acquire Minimalist for Rs 2670 cr

The company will acquire a 90.5% stake in the company through a combination of secondary buyouts and primary infusion...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2025 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In