ONDC’s DigiHaat appoints Rahul Vij as its COO

In his new role,Vij will work towards advancing DigiHaat’s mission to simplify the digital commerce experience for customers as well as sellers

Bengaluru: DigiHaat, a buyer app by Nirmit Bharat, a fully owned subsidiary of ONDC Network, has appointed Rahul Vij as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

“We warmly welcome Vij in the company and are enthused to see him in his element. Owing to his previous experience, he will play an integral role at DigiHaat in promoting a convenient and more accessible user experience for consumers,” said Kirshan Agarwal, Director, DigiHaat.

Vij brings more than ten years of experience in driving organisational growth and efficiency, having held leadership roles including Vice President, Zonal Manager, and Marketing Manager at brands such as MagicPin, Reckitt, and Amazon India.

“DigiHaat is making significant strides in the digital commerce segment, and I am honored to be a part of this revolution. With my debut in the company, I look forward to contributing to its growth and building an ecosystem of resilience and efficiency to deliver value to the customers as well as the stakeholders,” said Vij.

DigiHaat, an initiative of the Nirmit Bharat is an e-commerce app on the ONDC Network. It empowers small sellers, artisans, and underserved communities by ensuring transparent listings, fair pricing, and data privacy, covering categories like grocery, food delivery, fashion, electronics, and home décor.