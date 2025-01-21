Mars Cosmetics set to open 30 kiosks across India by January

The brand plans to continue its expansion by increasing its kiosk count to 65 by the next fiscal year.

New Delhi: Cosmetics brand Mars Cosmetics plans to launch 30 kiosks across the country by the end of this month. This expansion aligns with the brand’s mission to make high-quality and affordable beauty products accessible to everyone, including customers in rural and suburban areas, the company said in a release on Tuesday.

The new kiosks are in prominent shopping destinations such as Cosmos Mall, Siliguri; IP Sigra, Varanasi; VR Mall, Surat; Phoenix Mall, Pune; and Capital Mall and Metro Junction, Mumbai. These kiosks are designed to enhance customer engagement by offering an immersive and personalized beauty shopping experience.

“Our goal at Mars Cosmetics has always been to make beauty accessible to every corner of India, and this expansion is a significant step in that direction. These kiosks are immersive experience centres where individuals can discover and try our latest products while receiving expert advice from trained beauty professionals,” said Pushpa Kandpal, Senior Manager, of EBO Operations.

“We believe that makeup is for everyone, and by opening these kiosks across diverse locations, we’re ensuring that beauty is no longer limited by geography,” added Kandpal.

Looking ahead, Mars Cosmetics plans to continue its expansion by increasing its kiosk count to 65 by the next fiscal year, with a focus on reaching suburban and underserved areas. This aligns with the brand’s commitment to making beauty both inclusive and accessible to a broader audience.