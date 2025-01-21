Register Now
India will protect interests of small, medium enterprises in diamond industry: Goyal

PTI
By PTI
PTI
PTI

The Minister requested the EU to extend the deadline for technology-based certification in the sector

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said the country will safeguard the interests of small and medium units in the diamond industry and has requested the EU to extend the deadline for technology-based certification in the sector.

The minister, who is in Brussels, met with the delegation of Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) and conveyed India’s stand on safeguarding the interests of its small and medium enterprises and individuals in the diamond industry.

“Also, deliberated on the progress of the request made to the (EU) Trade Commissioner regarding an extension of the deadline for technology-based certification, highlighting its crucial role in supporting Indian small businesses and protecting consumer interests in the diamond sector,” Goyal said in a post on X.

He also held discussions with senior management of several European companies and heads of business associations in Brussels.

“Conveyed to them India’s commitment to a fair, equitable, and commercially meaningful Free Trade Agreement. Underlined that India offers a great investment opportunity and called upon captains of industry to explore its fullest potential,” he added.

