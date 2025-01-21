Register Now
India Retail Figures H2 2024 by CBRE

The report focuses on key metrics, developments, and insights within the retail real estate sector in India for the second half of 2024

‘India Retail Figures H2 2024’ report  by real estate consulting firm CBRE focuses on key metrics, developments, and insights within the retail real estate sector in India for the second half of 2024.

The report provides in-depth analysis of retail market trends, with a focus on leasing and supply across India’s investment-grade malls, prominent high streets, and standalone developments.

Moreover, it details the retail landscape of tier I and tier II cities, covering leasing figures, new supply, and specific metrics for major cities, including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Indore, Kochi, Jaipur, and Lucknow.

Key findings of the report are:

  • India’s tier-I cities witnessed retail leasing activity of ~6.4 million sq. ft. in CY 2024, with ~3.2 million sq. ft. absorbed during the July-December 2024 period.
  •  Bengaluru drove the retail space take-up in H2 2024, followed by Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR  — these three cities cumulatively accounted for ~58% of the total retail space absorption in the July-December period.
  •  Fashion and apparel retailers continued to dominate leasing activity with a ~37% share in H2 2024, while other prominent categories included entertainment (~14%) and homeware and department stores (~13%).
  • The direct-to-consumer (D2C) sector witnessed strong growth, contributing ~7% to the overall retail leasing activity in CY 2024.

Click here to access the entire report

