Snitch enters Delhi, opens store at Lajpat Nagar

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based omnichannel brand Snitch has opened its first store in Delhi, a release said on Monday. The brand is targeting 17 stores in the North region by the end of financial year (FY) 2025, as part of its ambitious plan to reach 100 stores across India.

Located in one of Delhi’s prime shopping districts Lajpat Nagar, the 2,948 sq. ft. store is designed to cater to the style-conscious millennials and Gen Z audience, the release added.

“Delhi is the epicentre of India’s fashion culture. Launching our first store here is a proud moment for us. This city thrives on individuality and expression, making it the perfect location to showcase Snitch’s contemporary take on menswear. We’re excited to engage with the city’s vibrant, fashion-forward shoppers,” said Siddharth Dungarwal, founder, of Snitch.

Founded in 2020, Snitch is a men’s fast-fashion brand inspired by global trends, catering to modern, style-conscious individuals. Originally launched as a D2C brand with its website snitch.co.in, Snitch has built a reputation for its bold designs, quick trend adaptation, and unconventional ethos. The brand’s products have carved a unique space in the Indian menswear market, setting new benchmarks for innovation and style.