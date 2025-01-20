Register Now
Paytm Q3 consolidated loss narrows to Rs 208.5 cr

PTI
By PTI
43
0
Representative Image | Credit: File
PTI
PTI

The company had posted a loss of Rs 221.7 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said

New Delhi: Fintech firm One97 Communications, which owns the Paytm brand, has reported a narrowing of consolidated loss to Rs 208.5 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The company said it posted a loss of Rs 221.7 crore in the same period a year ago.

Paytm’s revenue from operations declined by 35.8% to Rs 1,827.8 crore during the reported quarter, down from Rs 2,850.5 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

However, the company added that The revenue was up 10% on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

