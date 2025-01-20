How Le Marche became one of Delhi NCR’s premium grocery destination

Over the years, supermarket chain Le Marche has built a stellar reputation as a one-stop destination for upmarket food and grocery in Delhi NCR

IndiaRetailing Insights: The food and grocery buying habits of Indians have been evolving for some time now, with shoppers preferring to buy gourmet items in a modern retail environment. Delhi-based supermarket chain Le Marche has been catering to these evolving tastes since 2005, offering fresh-cut meats, seafood, palatable cold cuts, chef’s marinated food products, bakery goods, and global cuisines along with premium staples.

Today, the brand operates across 10 locations in Delhi/NCR, with over 50,000 sq. ft. of retail space and an impressive inventory of about 20,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs).

Evolution of Le Marche

Founded in 2005, Le Marche established itself as a premium grocery retailer in Delhi NCR. In 2017, it was acquired by the DS Group, a conglomerate established in 1929 with a strong presence in food & beverages, mouth fresheners, tobacco, hospitality, packaging, agroforestry, confectionery, and dairy.

After acquiring Le Marche, DS Group redefined the brand’s core value proposition, identified growth pillars, and upgraded its store infrastructure and layouts. The transformation included creating a culture of high performance, supported by a professional team and robust processes.

The organization employed cutting-edge IT systems to further streamline operations, yielding exceptional results. Within two years of the acquisition, Le Marche reported best-in-class operational metrics, with some stores achieving sales of more than ₹30,000 per sq. ft. Enhanced customer acquisition and improved employee engagement scores also marked the chain’s transformation.

Features and Expansion

Typically, Le Marche stores span 6,000–10,000 sq. ft. and are not spread across multiple levels. Recently, the brand leased 10,000 sq. ft. in DLF Promenade Mall in Vasant Kunj and another 15,000 sq. ft. in the upscale Chanakya Mall. Additionally, it has signed up for 25,000 sq. ft. of space in Lykli Gurugram, the first mixed-use development project by Ingka Centres, the Swedish multinational behind IKEA.

“We prefer stores in upscale localities where we can attract customers looking for value beyond just pricing,” said Amit Dutta, CEO of Le Marche Retail, in an earlier interview.

Le Marche balances its offerings with a mix of Indian and imported products while ensuring that every product justifies the space it occupies.

Sustainable Business Strategy

Unlike many competitors, Le Marche does not offer deep discounting, as it prioritizes sustainability and profitability.

“Given the margins in grocery retail, deep discounting is not a prudent strategy. It works for capital-intensive models where rentals are excluded from the P&L,” Dutta explained.

Customer Engagement

Le Marche has earned a reputation as a one-stop destination for upmarket food and grocery shopping in Delhi NCR. Its wide array of SKUs and curated brand selection ensure high customer retention.

The chain drives customer engagement through thematic brand activation campaigns and other initiatives. These efforts have consistently enhanced shopper conversion and customer retention.

Winning Partnerships

Le Marche frequently collaborates with brands to offer unique experiences. One such partnership was with Coca-Cola’s Schweppes, which proved mutually beneficial. The campaign increased the average bill value at Le Marche stores by 3%, while Schweppes’ buyer penetration rose from 14% to 19%.

“The idea behind the collaboration was to optimize the reach of Schweppes among premium shoppers and leverage Le Marche’s consumer-centric platform for product sampling and deeper consumer insights,” said Vidisha Chandra, AGM – Marketing and Digital, Le Marche.

Le Marche continues to expand and aims to bring its signature shopping experience to more upscale locations shortly, as per the brand’s LinkedIn updates.