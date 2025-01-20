Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Latest NewsPeople

Fixderma appoints Venugopal Nair as Chief Business Officer – OTC

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
41
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

In his new role at Fixderma India Pvt. Ltd., Venugopal will oversee the P&L management for the OTC division on a national scale

New Delhi: Skincare brand Fixderma has announced the elevation of Venugopal Nair to the role of Chief Business Officer (CBO) for its Over-the-Counter (OTC) Division. In his new position, Venugopal will spearhead the growth and expansion of the OTC division.

“We are thrilled to elevate Venugopal to CBO-OTC. His unparalleled expertise in the beauty and personal care space, coupled with his passion for scientific innovation, makes him the ideal leader to take our OTC division to the next level. We look forward to seeing his visionary leadership propel Fixderma to new heights,” said Shaily Mehrotra, Co-Founder and CEO of Fixderma.

With more than 20 years of experience in the cosmetics and FMCG sectors, Venugopal will oversee the P&L management for the OTC division on a national scale. His mandate includes delivering strategic direction, fostering a high-performance sales culture, and ensuring sustainable growth while building brand equity in the competitive skincare market.

“Fixderma is more than just a skincare brand—it is a symbol of authenticity and scientific rigor in an industry often dominated by fleeting trends. I am honored to take on this new role and am committed to making Fixderma a formidable name in the beauty and skincare space. Together, we will redefine skincare solutions that resonate with trust and efficacy,” said Venugopal Nair.

Founded in 2010, Fixderma is a dermatologist-prescribed skincare company dedicated to advancing skin health. The brand bridges the gap between prescription-based dermatology treatments and over-the-counter cosmetics, offering solutions for concerns like aging, acne, hyperpigmentation, and dryness.

Latest News
Latest NewsPTI -

Maha Kumbh expects to generate 12 lakh gig jobs across sectors: NLB Services

The observations by global technology and digital talent solutions provider NLB Services are based on internal data analysis and...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2025 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In