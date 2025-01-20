Fixderma appoints Venugopal Nair as Chief Business Officer – OTC

In his new role at Fixderma India Pvt. Ltd., Venugopal will oversee the P&L management for the OTC division on a national scale

New Delhi: Skincare brand Fixderma has announced the elevation of Venugopal Nair to the role of Chief Business Officer (CBO) for its Over-the-Counter (OTC) Division. In his new position, Venugopal will spearhead the growth and expansion of the OTC division.

“We are thrilled to elevate Venugopal to CBO-OTC. His unparalleled expertise in the beauty and personal care space, coupled with his passion for scientific innovation, makes him the ideal leader to take our OTC division to the next level. We look forward to seeing his visionary leadership propel Fixderma to new heights,” said Shaily Mehrotra, Co-Founder and CEO of Fixderma.

With more than 20 years of experience in the cosmetics and FMCG sectors, Venugopal will oversee the P&L management for the OTC division on a national scale. His mandate includes delivering strategic direction, fostering a high-performance sales culture, and ensuring sustainable growth while building brand equity in the competitive skincare market.

“Fixderma is more than just a skincare brand—it is a symbol of authenticity and scientific rigor in an industry often dominated by fleeting trends. I am honored to take on this new role and am committed to making Fixderma a formidable name in the beauty and skincare space. Together, we will redefine skincare solutions that resonate with trust and efficacy,” said Venugopal Nair.

Founded in 2010, Fixderma is a dermatologist-prescribed skincare company dedicated to advancing skin health. The brand bridges the gap between prescription-based dermatology treatments and over-the-counter cosmetics, offering solutions for concerns like aging, acne, hyperpigmentation, and dryness.