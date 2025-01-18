NRF 2025: Macy reinvents retail with ‘Bold New Chapter’ strategy at NRF 2025

Macy’s has accelerated its focus on luxury, with Bluemercury experiencing 15 consecutive quarters of comparable store sales growth.

New Delhi: Macy’s is marking significant progress in its “Bold New Chapter” strategy, which began nearly a year ago, with continued innovation and growth across its key brands: Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. At NRF 2025: Retail’s Big Show, company leaders shared insights into the ongoing transformation of the business, highlighting the importance of evolving the shopping experience.

Tony Spring, Chairman and CEO of Macy’s, Inc.; Olivier Bron, CEO of Bloomingdale’s; and Maly Bernstein, CEO of Bluemercury, discussed how their brands are adapting to changing consumer demands and reinvigorating their offerings. The session was moderated by CNBC’s Courtney Reagan and sponsored by American Express.

Macy’s Strategy: Evolving to Meet Customer Needs

Spring opened the conversation by detailing the strategy to “reimagine the Macy’s, Inc., portfolio.” This transformation has focused on strengthening the Macy’s nameplate by listening to 60,000 active and inactive customers. Their feedback pointed to key areas for improvement, including better merchandise assortment, improved service, enhanced visual experiences, modern marketing, and a faster supply chain. Spring noted these fundamentals were crucial to enhancing the overall shopping experience.

In addition, Macy’s has accelerated its focus on luxury, with Bluemercury experiencing 15 consecutive quarters of comparable store sales growth. Both Bluemercury and Bloomingdale saw strong growth in the third quarter, further reinforcing the company’s momentum in the luxury space.

Spring acknowledged 2024 as a transition year for Macy’s, which has involved significant investments aimed at achieving sustainable, profitable growth. As the company looks toward 2025, Spring expressed confidence that they are well-prepared to continue on this growth trajectory.

Bluemercury’s Growth in Luxury Beauty

Bluemercury’s success, according to Bernstein, can be attributed to the brand’s focus on custom beauty plans and its investment in education and training to elevate the customer experience. The brand has also seen significant growth in professional skincare and fragrances, reinforcing its position in the luxury beauty market. Bernstein emphasised the importance of human connections in an increasingly tech-driven world, using technology to enhance relationships and deliver personalised experiences for modern consumers.

Bloomingdale’s Focus on Customer Experience

Bron discussed Bloomingdale’s approach to luxury, highlighting that the experience and story behind luxury products are just as important as the product itself. The brand continues to build its identity by providing a distinctive and engaging customer experience, cementing its place as a leader in the luxury retail sector.

Value Recognition and Synergies Across Brands

A key discussion point was the value recognition of Bluemercury and Bloomingdale’s within Macy’s share price. Spring acknowledged that the company is not receiving full recognition for the value of these two brands. However, he stressed that Macy’s sees significant synergies across its portfolio, including warehousing, legal, finance, operations, and joint brand negotiations. Spring emphasised that the strength of the combined value of Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury is essential for future success, even though each brand will maintain its unique identity.

As Macy’s, Inc. continues to evolve, its efforts to innovate, expand luxury offerings, and improve the customer experience reflect a commitment to meeting modern consumer expectations. With ongoing investments in both product and service, the company is well-positioned to navigate the changing retail landscape in 2025 and beyond.

(Source: NRF 2025: Retail’s Big Show)