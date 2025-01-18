The company recorded total sales of Rs 103 crore in the financial year 2023-24

Launched in 2019 by founders Rohit Chawla, Sifat Khurana, and Vimal Bhola, Innovist has established itself as a formidable player in the personal care industry. The brand has carved its niche by embracing three principles—cleanliness, transparency, and science—which are reflected in its product range.

The Gurgaon-based retailer operates three sub-brands: Bare Anatomy, specializing in personalized hair care products; Chemist at Play, focusing on skincare solutions; and SunScoop, dedicated to sunscreen offerings. Its product lineup features items such as hair fall control shampoo, dandruff treatment shampoo, hair masks, hair serums, lip balms, AHA body lotion, retinol body lotion, and under-eye cream.

“We are uiliding a science-led House of Brands backed by our strong background in brand-building, in-house R&D and high-quality manufacturing. We are operating in a vertically integrated model from manufacturing to final selling,” said its founders.

The company is backed by investors like Sauce.vc, Falguni & Sanjay Nayar Family Office, Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund, Accel Partners, and the Patni Family Fund.

In the financial year (FY) 2023-24, Innovist recorded total sales of Rs 103 crore. For the upcoming fiscal year, the company is expecting a 3-fold revenue growth target, innovative product launches, and strategic retail expansion.

Innovist’s growth is powered its presence in e-commerce platforms, supply chain and fulfillment networks, advanced social media management tools, reliable customer service and support systems, and streamlined inventory management systems.