Third Wave Coffee targets 150 cafes by March 2025

Currently, the brand has a presence across 10 cities including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Chandigarh

Bengaluru: Coffee-first quick service restaurant (QSR) brand Third Wave Coffee is targeting to operate 150 cafes by the end of the current fiscal year (FY), the company said in a press release.

Most recently, the brand entered Chennai with the launch of its 125th outlet in the country. Currently it has a presence across 10 cities including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Chandigarh.

“From the onset, we have aimed to design ambiences where each visit to our cafe is as memorable as the coffee we serve. As we celebrate our 125th café in Chennai, we are energized by the trust of our customers,” said Rajat Luthra, CEO of Third Wave Coffee. “Looking ahead, we aim to close FY25 with 150 cafés, bringing our signature experience to an even larger and more diverse community.”

Third Wave Coffee was founded by Sushant Goel, Ayush Bathwal, and Anirudh Sharma in 2015 with a single store in Bengaluru.

The company is run by Heisetasse Beverages Private Ltd., an Indian company with cafes across different Indian cities namely Hyderabad, Coonoor, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh and Pune.