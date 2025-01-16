Soch strengthens its presence in Bengaluru

Spanning over 1200 sq .ft., the latest outlet is located at M5 Ecity Mall, Electronic City

Bengaluru: Occasion wear brand Soch Apparels has expanded its retail footprint in Bengaluru, with the launch of a new store in Electronic City. Spanning over 1200 sq .ft., the latest outlet is located at the recently launched shopping centre M5 Ecity Mall.

“The opening of our new store in Bengaluru brings Soch’s signature blend of elegance and style to fashion-forward women in the city,” said Vinay Chatlani, Co-founder and CEO, of Soch Apparels Pvt. Ltd. “Almost 20 years since our first store in Koramangala, we are grateful for the support of Bengaluru’s style-conscious women and strive to provide an exceptional shopping experience.”

The store offers the complete Soch collection, including sarees, churidar sets, dresses, kurtas, lehengas, and fusion wear.

Soch started its journey in 2005 with its first store in Koramangala, Bengaluru. The company currently operates over 175 exclusive stores across 70 cities in India. Its retail strategy encompasses standalone stores, shop-in-shop formats, online channels, and marketplaces like Amazon, Myntra, and Ajio.

In May 2024, Soch opened its first international store in Brampton, Canada. According to the company, it will soon venture into the USA, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Mauritius, the Middle East, and the UK.