Future Tech beyond AI: NRF 2025 explores biometrics, computer vision

New Delhi: At NRF 2025: Retail’s Big Show, leaders from H&M, Qurate Retail Group, and Tapestry came together for an insightful panel discussion on emerging technologies shaping the retail industry. Moderated by Brendan Witcher, Principal Analyst at Forrester Research, the session explored innovations like biometrics, computer vision, and ambient intelligence while examining how generative AI is being leveraged for hyper-personalization and operational efficiency.

Karen Etzkorn, Chief Information Officer of Qurate Retail Group, outlined her company’s strategy to enhance social, streaming, and digital commerce. “The game-changing opportunity lies in using AI to analyze live content and create smaller, impactful snippets that can drive product sales through social channels,” Etzkorn said. AI’s role in measuring host traction and engagement during live broadcasts has already shown promising results, helping the company optimize content and conversions.

Trang To, Vice President of Omni at Tapestry, highlighted the potential of computer vision in retail. “In e-commerce, we understand our customer’s journey—what they click on, how long they browse, their checkout experience,” To explained. “Bringing that same level of analytical rigor to our physical stores through computer vision could revolutionize store design, merchandising, and labor productivity.”

H&M’s Chief Digital Information Officer, Ellen Svanström, shared how the fashion retailer is integrating AI with ambient intelligence to enhance store operations. By utilizing low-cost sensor technology like RFID in a pilot store in New York City, H&M is improving inventory tracking and enabling associates to make data-driven product recommendations. “We’re just scratching the surface,” Svanström noted, emphasizing the need for continuous innovation and collaborative partnerships to keep pace with the rapid evolution of retail technology.

The discussion also addressed the role of natural language processing (NLP) in retail, with mixed opinions from the panel. While Etzkorn emphasized its potential for improving consumer engagement, To expressed skepticism, suggesting that hyper-personalization should anticipate “unsaid” customer needs rather than relying on explicit inputs.

As the retail industry embraces a future beyond AI, innovations like computer vision, biometrics, and sensor technology are set to redefine customer experiences and operational strategies. Svanström aptly summed up the sentiment: “Investments in data platforms and collaboration are key to staying agile and ahead in this fast-changing landscape.”

Source: NRF 2025: Retail’s Big Show