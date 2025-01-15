Target’s people-first culture, leadership programs pave the way for success

With around 1,000 participants currently enrolled, the program plans to scale up to 2,000 store directors

New Delhi: At NRF 2025: Retail’s Big Show, Target CEO Brian Cornell captivated attendees with a simple yet profound message: Target’s remarkable growth isn’t rooted in boardroom strategies but in its unwavering commitment to investing in people. From revenue milestones and new stores to the tripling of its digital business, Cornell attributed the company’s achievements to a culture of care, growth, and collaboration.

“In retail, we have a chance to change lives,” Cornell said, underscoring how developing great people and creating growth opportunities have been central to Target’s transformation. One of his favourite aspects of leadership, he noted, is witnessing team members advance in responsibility and leadership within the organization.

Cornell’s insights were part of a keynote session at the event, which also featured Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work, and Abubakarr Bangura, Group Vice President at Target Corporation. Bangura, hailed by Bush as a “living example” of Target’s people-first culture, has an inspiring story that mirrors the brand’s ethos. Originally from Sierra Leone, Bangura joined Target as an intern in 2004 and now oversees around 80 stores across multiple states.

Bangura shared that his journey within Target hasn’t always been linear. “Growth is not always a straight line,” he said. “But one thing that has been consistently true has been Target’s culture.” Surrounded by the right teams and mentors willing to provide honest feedback, Bangura emphasized that Target’s culture has been instrumental in his career longevity and success.

Bush further highlighted the importance of leadership in shaping workplace culture. At Target, surveys reveal that seven out of 10 employees feel cared for as individuals, not just as workers. “That comes from leaders,” Bush said, reinforcing the idea that genuine care from leadership fosters a thriving workforce.

Cornell shared that Target’s culture starts with a commitment to listening. “We spend a lot of time with our front-line teams, asking questions, listening to them, understanding their needs, and learning how we can grow their careers,” he said. This practice of listening and learning is what helps Target determine its next steps and continuously improve.

One of Target’s flagship initiatives to cultivate leadership is the Prepare for Next program, designed to develop the next generation of leaders. The program’s objective is to ensure participants are prepared not just for their current roles but for future ones as well.

Bangura explained that through listening to store directors, Target learned they wanted a tailored leadership development experience. In response, the company co-created an immersive six-month program specifically for store directors. The program allows them to step away from their stores and focus on developing leadership skills, collaborating with peers, solving real-time challenges, and prioritizing personal growth.

“The reason why the program has been so successful and is working really well,” Bangura said, “is because it’s co-created, by the store directors, for the store directors. Who better to know what needs to happen on the front lines?”

With around 1,000 participants currently enrolled, the program plans to scale up to 2,000 store directors. Of those who have participated, 100% said they feel confident about growing their careers with Target, and 92% reported improved performance since joining the program.

NRF 2025’s session on Target’s culture and leadership programs offered an inspiring look at how a people-first approach, grounded in listening and understanding, can drive remarkable success. As Cornell concluded, “Our teams are unlocking the door to what we need to do next.”

Source: NRF 2025