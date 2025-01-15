Jewellery brand Tribe Amrapali expands its presence in Lucknow and Chennai

The Lucknow outlet, its 28th in India, is located at Le Press, while the 29th store is at Chennai Airport

Bengaluru: Fashion jewellery brand Tribe Amrapali, a sub-brand of House of Amrapali, has expanded its retail footprint with two new store openings in Lucknow and Chennai.

The Lucknow outlet, its 28th in India, is located at Le Press, while the 29th store is at Chennai Airport.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Lucknow and Chennai and bring our creations to a space that connects people from around the world and to offer them a chance to take home a piece of India’s heritage,” said Akanksha Arora, CEO of Tribe Amrapali, in a press release.

Founded by Arora in March 2013, the online-first brand Tribe Amrapali specialises in silver, gold-plated silver, and fashion jewellery, with retail stores in cities including Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Goa, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Vadodara, Kolkata, Jaipur, Noida, Delhi, Guwahati, Prayagraj, and Jammu.