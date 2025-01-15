Asus partners with Zepto to deliver accessories in minutes

Register Now
Starting today, consumers can enjoy rapid access to premium Asus accessories, including innovative keyboards and mice designed to elevate their tech setups.

New Delhi: Global technology brand Asus has partnered with quick commerce platform Zepto to redefine customer convenience by offering ultra-fast delivery of its popular accessories lineup in major cities, including NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru, a release by the company said on Wednesday.

With more than 30% of India’s urban tech shoppers now relying on quick commerce platforms, Asus aims to capitalize on this trend, reinforcing its presence in metro markets where rapid delivery services have become the new standard.

“The surge in demand for ultra-fast deliveries, especially in urban areas, has made quick commerce a pivotal channel for engaging with today’s consumers. In 2024, ASUS experienced tremendous growth in the accessories segment, with an overwhelming response highlighting its importance as a key driver for our business,” said Arnold Su, Vice-President of Consumer and Gaming PC, Asus India. “By collaborating with Zepto, we’re not only enhancing accessibility but also setting a new benchmark in convenience for our customers. This partnership ensures our users can instantly access the tools they need, reaffirming our commitment to innovation and customer-centricity.”

Available ASUS Accessories on Zepto:

  • ASUS Marshmallow Keyboard KW100 (Oat Milk and Green Tea Latte variants)
  • ASUS Marshmallow Mouse MD100 (Blue and Grey variants)
  • ASUS MW203 Multi-Device Wireless Silent Mouse (Black)
  • ASUS WT300 Mouse (Black)

Looking ahead, ASUS plans to expand its quick commerce footprint further by partnering with platforms like Blinkit and Instamart, ensuring its products are even more accessible to consumers nationwide.

With a team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is renowned for continuously reimagining technologies for tomorrow. The company garners over 11 awards daily for its commitment to quality, innovation, and design and is ranked among Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies.

