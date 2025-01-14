Register Now
Virgio forays into offline retail, opens first store in Bengaluru

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
The outlet is located at M5 ECity Mall, Electronic City Phase II, South Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Homegrown fashion brand Virgio has ventured into offline retail space with the launch of its first-ever store in Bengaluru, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

The outlet is located at the recently opened shopping centre M5 ECity Mall, Electronic City Phase II, South Bengaluru.

“We are thrilled to introduce the first-ever sustainable store in India to our community,” said Amar Nagaram, Co-Founder, Virgio. “Our customers will have the chance to explore our collections in person, discover how our garments are made, and leave with a deeper understanding of how fashion can be both beautiful and planet-friendly.”

The new store displays its entire collection of sustainable apparel, including everyday essentials, statement pieces, and exclusive limited-edition designs. 

“We are committed to prioritising customer privacy while providing a seamless checkout experience. To respect and safeguard your privacy, we do not request any contact details from our customers,” added Nagaram.

Founded in 2022, Virgio is a fashion-tech startup that sells women’s clothing and accessories. As part of its strategic vision for 2025, the company aims to expand its physical presence and open more stores nationwide.

