Virgio forays into offline retail, opens first store in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Homegrown fashion brand Virgio has ventured into offline retail space with the launch of its first-ever store in Bengaluru, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

The outlet is located at the recently opened shopping centre M5 ECity Mall, Electronic City Phase II, South Bengaluru.

“We are thrilled to introduce the first-ever sustainable store in India to our community,” said Amar Nagaram, Co-Founder, Virgio. “Our customers will have the chance to explore our collections in person, discover how our garments are made, and leave with a deeper understanding of how fashion can be both beautiful and planet-friendly.”

The new store displays its entire collection of sustainable apparel, including everyday essentials, statement pieces, and exclusive limited-edition designs.

“We are committed to prioritising customer privacy while providing a seamless checkout experience. To respect and safeguard your privacy, we do not request any contact details from our customers,” added Nagaram.

Founded in 2022, Virgio is a fashion-tech startup that sells women’s clothing and accessories. As part of its strategic vision for 2025, the company aims to expand its physical presence and open more stores nationwide.