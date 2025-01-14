Men’s personal care brand Narh secures seed funding from Sandeep Ahuja

Narh plans to leverage this funding to expand its visibility through retail partnerships and strengthen its distribution and sales network across India

New Delhi: Men’s personal care brand Narh has secured seed funding from Sandeep Ahuja, a seasoned leader in the Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) industry, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

Ahuja, who previously served as the Managing Director and Group CEO of VLCC Health Care Ltd., brings over 25 years of experience in FMCG, wellness, and retail services, spanning 12 countries across Asia and East Africa.

The funding is expected to strengthen sales teams to accelerate distribution and growth across India. While further offline growth is a significant milestone for the brand, the success of this funding is also rooted in building a more robust online presence for Narh to scale e-commerce sales.

“These are exciting times for the male grooming market in India. Narh’s rise aligns perfectly with the evolving landscape of men’s grooming in the country, where personal care is no longer a niche but a mainstream priority. As modern consumers seek innovative, high-quality products, Narh’s focus on clean, high-quality ingredients and efficacious formulations positions it as a leader-in-the-making in shaping the future of this thriving market,” says Sandeep Ahuja.

“This partnership isn’t just about funding – it’s about fuelling a shared dream to redefine men’s personal care, crafting products that resonate with authenticity, innovation, and excellence,” adds Ayush Hans Mehra.

Market Research

As of today, the Indian men’s grooming market – which includes hair care, skincare, fragrances, shaving, and personal hygiene products – is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 12.1% from 2024 to 2030, according to data from MarkNTel Advisors. The market’s steady growth reflects the rising awareness of health, wellness, and personal care among men, influenced by evolving societal norms that prioritise personal grooming and presentation.

The increase in awareness has led to a rise in demand for products that emphasise natural ingredients and sustainable practices, reflecting a health-conscious lifestyle. This trend is especially noticeable among millennials and Gen Z consumers, who are increasingly drawn to eco-friendly brands that provide transparency in their sourcing practices.

“At Narh, we blend the finest natural ingredients with cutting-edge technology to create superior formulations that cater to modern men’s skin and hair care needs. Our vision is to empower men with products that reflect authenticity, premium quality, and innovation, and this funding takes us one step closer to transforming that vision into a bigger reality,” Mehra explains.

Additionally, social media influencers are significantly influencing consumer preferences in this category, generating interest in personalised beauty solutions that address specific needs.

For Narh, the funding from Sandeep Ahuja comes at a strategic time, a time ripe to tap into the lucrative men’s personal care segment.

Launched in 2016 in Australia as a beard care brand, Narh expanded to India and evolved into a complete men’s personal care brand with a fresh identity and authenticity. The brand re-established its vision to honour Indian heritage by emphasising the use of natural ingredients in all its products.

Narh was awarded Startup of the Year at the Middle East Retail Forum in Dubai and surpassed goals in organic eCommerce sales. Its portfolio includes body care, hair care, and skincare, with the unique selling proposition of being formulated with premium natural ingredients. Narh focuses on blending natural ingredients with modern technology and chemistry to work in harmony with your skin and hair biology.