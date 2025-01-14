KDM’s Kumbh Digital Mela to power Maha Kumbh 2025

The brand introduced a charger featuring kinetic dynamic mobile charging testing technology designed to ensure mobile phones stay charged during Maha Kumbh

Bengaluru: KDM, a manufacturer of mobile electronics and accessories products in India, is aiming to strengthen its contribution to the Maha Kumbh 2025 through Kumbh Digital Mela.

The brand introduced a charger featuring kinetic dynamic mobile charging testing technology (KDM-T Technology), designed to ensure mobile phones stay charged during Maha Kumbh.

Scheduled to take place from 13 January to 26 February, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, the Mahakumbh Nagar is set to have mobile charging stations provided by KDM in over 90 tents. These tents with a capacity of 200 people charging their mobiles at least twice a day are estimated to charge mobiles of 16,20,000 people over 45 days.

“As India embarks on its journey of Viksit Bharat by 2047, along with Make in India, we must move forward with the mantra of Make for the World also. Kumbh Digital Mela initiative demonstrates our commitment to leveraging technology and embracing culture for economic advancement and cultural preservation,” said N D Mali, Founder of KDM, in a press release.

Headquartered in Mumbai, KDM offers a variety of products under mobile accessories and lifestyle segments which ranges from mobile chargers, earphones, speakers, neckbands to headphones.