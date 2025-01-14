Guess Jeans launches in India in partnership with Tata CLiQ

As part of this partnership, Tata CLiQ will be the official retailer for Guess Jeans in India, expanding its retail presence through brick-and-mortar stores along with digital storefronts

Bengaluru: Guess? Inc., which operates the Guess brand in India under its subsidiary, Guess India Pvt. Ltd., will launch Guess Jeans, a California-based denim lifestyle brand, in the country through a strategic long-term franchise partnership with Tata Group’s multi-category e-commerce platform, Tata CLiQ.

As part of this partnership, Tata CLiQ will be the official retailer for Guess Jeans in India, expanding its retail presence through brick-and-mortar stores along with digital storefronts, thus building an omnichannel presence for the brand.

“We are thrilled to be the preferred partner of Guess Jeans for their India launch. We look forward to building and growing the brand by strategically bolstering its omnichannel presence across the country,” said Gopal Asthana, CEO of Tata CLiQ in a press release.

Nicolai Marciano, Chief New Business Development Officer at Guess? Inc., conceived and launched the brand Guess Jeans.

“As the next step in our global growth initiative for Guess Jeans, we expect a rapidly expanding and prosperous partnership with Tata CLiQ, which is part of the Tata Group in India,” said Marciano. “Guess Jeans will complement and create significant incremental growth in India for the Guess Inc portfolio by targeting a new customer with accessible pricing, a casual aesthetic, and a modern communication strategy.”

Guess Jeans is an American west coast lifestyle brand rooted in a 40-year denim legacy. Its products are available on its official website (guessjeans .com), in an all new fleet of Guess Jeans stores worldwide and through select wholesale partners.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Its products are distributed through branded stores as well as department and specialty stores around the world. As of 28 October 2023, the company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide.