Gifting brand Archies partners with magicpin

Users can avail exclusive discounts on Archies’ Products via magicpin

New Delhi: Gifting brand Archies Limited has announced a strategic partnership with magicpin, a hyperlocal discovery and savings platform, a release by the company said on Monday.

With the partnership, Archies aims to connect with a broader, tech-savvy audience, while magicpin enhances its platform by adding Archies’ iconic gifting solutions. With over 10 million active users in 20 cities, magicpin offers Archies a direct channel to high-intent shoppers seeking meaningful and personalized gifts.

“We are delighted to partner with magicpin to strengthen our position in the gifting market further. This collaboration enables us to engage with a dynamic audience and enhance their gifting experience with our innovative and timeless products,” said Varun Moolchandani, Executive Director of Archies Limited.

The partnership will also include seasonal campaigns and promotional activities, especially during high-demand periods like Valentine’s Day and festive seasons.

Both companies will track key performance metrics such as sales growth, customer engagement, and repeat purchases to evaluate the partnership’s success. With this alliance, Archies is modernising its approach to customer engagement while magicpin strengthens its position as a leading savings platform.

Archies Limited offers a wide range of products, including greeting cards, photo albums, gift hampers, stuffed toys, and perfumes. With a network of 325 exclusive stores across 66 cities, Archies is synonymous with sentiment-driven gifting.