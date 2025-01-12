Isak Fragrances: A legacy perfumery reimagined for modern times

Founded in 2022, the Lucknow-based fragrance brand achieved a revenue of Rs 3.5 crore in FY 2023-24

Launched in 2022 by Vidushi Vijayvergiya, Isak Fragrances is a brand that combines over 170 years of expertise in perfumery with modern innovation, creating a niche in the fragrance industry.

The name ‘Isak’ is derived from the Hindi word ‘Ishq’.The brand’s journey traces back to the 1850s in the royal courts of Lucknow, where Chhunnamal Vijayvergiya created an iconic fragrance. For over six generations, the family has safeguarded the legacy of hand-blended formulations, eventually reinventing it with a modern spin to launch the brand.

Funded by Culture Cap, the Lucknow-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand has quickly gained recognition for its range of perfumes and attars, crafted using traditional Indian methods and natural formulations that ensure long-lasting fragrances. With in less than two years of inception, the brand achieved a revenue of Rs 3.5 crore in FY 2023-24.

Continuing its growth trajectory, Isak forayed into e-commerce marketplace, launching on Amazon in FY 2024-25. Additionally, the brand is innovating with a patent-pending AI-based device designed to assist consumers in selecting fragrances that align with their preferences.

“Fragrance is a thread that runs through history; a path between the past and present. Our scents are remnants of cultural heritage, handed down generations in shared memories and dedication to skill,” said Vijayvergiya.

To drive operations, Isak collaborates with business enablers such as Broadway for storefront solutions, Razorpay for payment processing, Merito for analytics, EasyEcom for order and warehouse management, and Zoho for production and inventory management.