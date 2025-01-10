Korean beauty brand TIRTIR debuts offline in India with Reliance’s Tira

TIRTIR products are available through select Tira stores across Mumbai, New Delhi, and Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Korean skincare and makeup brand TIRTIR has entered the offline retail space in India in collaboration with Reliance Retail’s omnichannel beauty platform Tira, the Mumbai-based retail giant said in a press release.

TIRTIR is available through select Tira stores including Jio World Drive, (Mumbai), DLF Avenue (Vasant Kunj, Delhi), Mall of Asia (Bengaluru), Infiniti Mall (Andheri, Mumbai), Infiniti Mall (Malad, Mumbai).

Founded in 2015 in Seoul, South Korea, by Lee Yoo Bin, TIRTIR specialises in makeup, haircare, and skincare products. The brand gained popularity on BeautyTok, TikTok’s niche for makeup reviews, tutorials, and hacks.

TIRTIR made its online debut in India in December 2024, with availability on Tira and Nykaa. The beauty brand introduced its cushion foundation, milk skin toner, ceramic milk ampoule, and makeup fixing spray in India.

Reliance Industries Ltd.’s (RIL) retail division, Reliance Retail, introduced Tira as an e-commerce platform in February 2023 and subsequently, in April, unveiled its flagship store located at Jio World Drive in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Today, Tira operates over 13 stores across the country.

Korean beauty has gained immense popularity in India due to its innovative products and focus on personalised skincare solutions. In the past couple of years, muliple Korean brands including The Face Shop, Dr. Jart+, Cosrx, Skin1004, and Mizon entered the Indian market through various online and offline channels.