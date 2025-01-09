Bigbasket signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Government to empower organic farmers

The partnership will enable Bigbasket to source organic fruits, vegetables, and staple items directly from organic farmers across the state and supply them to its distribution centres nationwide

Bengaluru: Tata-owned quick-commerce platform Bigbasket has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to strengthen the organic produce market linkage, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

The partnership will enable Bigbasket to source organic fruits, vegetables, and staple items directly from organic farmers across the state and supply them to its distribution centres nationwide.

The MoU was signed in the presence of the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu.

“This MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government is a monumental step forward, not just in terms of establishing robust market linkages, but in reshaping the future of agriculture,” said Seshu Kumar Tirumala, chief buying and merchandising officer, Bigbasket. “By extending our network of collection centers, we are creating a lasting impact on the local economy, reducing the carbon footprint of our supply chain and improving the accessibility of healthy, organic food for people across India.”

As part of the collaboration, Bigbasket will establish four new collection centres in Andhra Pradesh, ensuring a daily supply of organic produce. The initiative aims to improve the livelihoods of local organic farmers and enhance consumer access to sustainable, organic products, the release added.

Currently, Bigbasket operates 12 organic collection centres and in total around over 80 collection centres across India, working closely with over 1,500 organic farmers.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Bigbasket was founded in 2011 by Hari Menon, VS Sudhakar, V S Ramesh, Vipul Parekh, and Abhinay Choudari. In May 2021, Tata Digital, which is a 100% subsidiary of Tata Sons acquired a 64% stake in Supermarket Grocery Supplies, the parent company that owns Bigbasket.