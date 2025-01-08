Achint Setia named CEO of Snapdeal; Himanshu Chakrawarti appointed CEO of Stellaro Brands

Himanshu Chakrawarti will now focus exclusively on driving growth at Stellaro Brands. Achint Setia joins Snapdeal as its CEO, bringing nearly two decades of diverse experience across e-commerce, media, telecom, and technology sectors.

New Delhi: Acevector Limited, the holding company of Snapdeal and Stellaro Brands, has announced two key leadership appointments. Achint Setia has been named the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Snapdeal. Meanwhile, Himanshu Chakrawarti will transition to the role of CEO of Stellaro Brands, a subsidiary of Acevector Limited, a company release said on Wednesday.

Himanshu Chakrawarti, who has led Snapdeal and Stellaro Brands over the past three years, will now focus exclusively on driving growth at Stellaro Brands.

Achint Setia joins Snapdeal as its CEO, bringing nearly two decades of diverse experience across e-commerce, media, telecom, and technology sectors. He previously served as Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer at Zalora Group (Singapore). Achint has also held leadership positions at Myntra, Viacom18, McKinsey & Co., and Microsoft. He holds an MBA in Strategy & Finance from the Indian School of Business (ISB) and has completed the Stanford GSB LEAD program in Corporate Innovation.

“We are delighted to announce these executive appointments, which mark a new phase of growth for Snapdeal and Stellaro Brands. Under Himanshu’s leadership, we have witnessed remarkable progress across both businesses, and this transition allows the group to benefit from his expertise as he focuses on Stellaro’s growth.” said Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, co-founders of Acevector Limited. “Achint’s extensive experience in e-commerce, media, technology, and brand building will add immense value to Snapdeal as it continues on its growth trajectory. We wish both Himanshu and Achint great success in their new roles.”