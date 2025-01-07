How Elan Malls are shaping the future of retail and lifestyle in India

Elan Group redefines luxury with landmark projects like Elan Imperial, The Presidential, Empire, Paradise, Epic and Miracle

Elan, since its inception, stood for ‘Building the Future’. The group has recognised the potential of the Indian realty sector and looks forward to contributing to its growth through ultra-luxury and cost-effective retail, commercial and hospitality properties. Through wide-ranging expertise, it offers unique projects, pricing and services exclusively to its esteemed clients. Built on the vision of value creation and nation building, Elan Group has been acclaimed as one of the fastest-growing and most trusted real estate firm in India.

What makes Elan Malls truly stand out is its ability to serve as a one-stop destination for a plethora of needs and desires. Whether you’re looking for high-end fashion, a gourmet dining experience, or the latest blockbuster, Elan Mercado and Elan Town Centre have it all. The comprehensive nature of these luxury malls eliminates the need for patrons to hop between various locations, providing a convenient and time-efk cient solution for their diverse requirements.

Some of the retail real estate infrastructure developed by Elan in the Delhi NCR region are:

Elan Miracle

Elan Miracle is a standout commercial project in Gurgaon, seamlessly blending high street retail with double-height shops, a spacious food court, a PVR multiplex with six silver screens, and one of the city’s most exclusive clubhouses.

Designed as a 3-side open marvel with extensive frontage, Elan Miracle enjoys high visibility and easy access to nearby upscale residential areas. Positioned on the 150-meter wide Dwarka Expressway, it boasts excellent connectivity to CPR, SPR, and ISBT, along with metro access from both sides, setting it apart from other commercial properties in the area.

The project features a multi-cuisine restaurant, a vast multi-activity atrium, a sunken court, and an amphitheater, creating an inviting environment that caters to diverse shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences.

Elan Epic

Elan Epic redek nes commercial real estate with its luxury office spaces, expansive showrooms, unique entertainment offerings, and curated dining experiences. As a premier retail destination, Elan Epic is designed with sweeping architectural elements and innovative amenities that make it a landmark in urban luxury.

Among its highlights is one of the largest water bodies in any commercial project, creating a serene and upscale ambiance. The double-height, road-facing shops provide maximum visibility, while the eye-catching hanging retail pods showcase top luxury brands. A state-of-the-art multiplex with five silver screens elevates the entertainment factor, and the floating restaurant, café, and bar in the atrium offer an immersive and unique dining experience. Elan Epic is truly the epitome of contemporary retail spaces, setting new standards in commercial sophistication.

Elan Mercado

Nestled in the heart of New Gurugram in Sector 80, Elan Mercado stands tall as a modern fusion of retail, high-street retail, luxury service apartments, and a state-of-the-art PVR Multiplex. Elan Mercado is the go-to food destination on NH8. The strategic location and open accessibility to Delhi, Jaipur, and main Gurugram make it a prime spot for top global brands seeking a hospitality and retail haven.

The key features and amenities of Elan Mercado make it a standout in the commercial real estate sector. Premium retail shops showcase a curated selection of top-tier brands, while the salubrious food court invites patrons to savour a diverse range of culinary delights.

Meticulously planned service apartments provide a luxurious stay option for those looking for a blend of comfort and sophistication. The 5 silver screens multiplex adds an entertainment quotient, offering the latest in cinematic experiences. Fine dining restaurants, multi-cuisine outlets, and cafes create a gastronomic haven within the premises.

What sets Elan Mercado apart is its commitment to offering a holistic experience. The fusion of retail, dining, and entertainment under one roof makes it a convenient and comprehensive choice for those seeking an all-

encompassing urban lifestyle.

Elan Town Centre

As the most sought-after commercial property in Gurgaon, Elan Town Centre at Sector 67, main Sohna Road, exemplifies the concept of high-street retail with double- height shops, a plush food court, and a PVR Multiplex.

Surrounded by luxury residential townships, IT parks, SEZs, international schools, and universities along the main Sohna Road, it caters to families and business professionals alike.

The easy access from the Golf Course Extension Road, NPR, and SPR positions it as a preferred investment option. Elan Town Centre’s features and amenities further enhance its appeal. Double-height retail shops provide a unique shopping experience, while the salubrious food court offers a variety of culinary options. The 4-silver screen multiplex showcases the latest movies, while the premium flea market adds a touch of uniqueness to the overall shopping experience. Fine dining restaurants and a vibrant mix of retail outlets create an environment that resonates with a diverse audience.