Gargi by PNGS enters New Delhi

The jewellery retailer also expanded its footprint in Maharashtra, with a new franchise store in Pune

Bengaluru: Fashion jewellery brand Gargi by P N Gadgil & Sons (PNGS) has entered New Delhi, with the launch of its latest store located at Kapil Vihar, according to a company press release.

The retailer also expanded its footprint in Maharashtra, with a new franchise store at Pimple Saudagar, Pune.

“As we step into a promising New Year, these store openings represent more than just expansion—they reflect our vision to make premium, accessible jewellery a part of everyday life across India,” said Aditya Modak, co-founder of Gargi by PNGS. “Pimple Saudagar and Kapil Vihar are perfect additions to our growing network, and we look forward to creating meaningful connections with our customers in these communities.”

Gargi was launched in 2021 by 200-year old PNGS brand under the artificial jewellery segment. Apart from its eight exclusive outlets in Mumbai and Delhi, the company also sells through its online platform and operates over 25 shop-in-shops with department store chain Shoppers Stop.

Currently, the jewellery retailer aims to open 10 company-owned stores and expand its presence with more shop-in-shop (SIS) outlets across India.

Supported by the legacy of PNGS, a company with an annual turnover exceeding Rs 10,000 crore, Gargi is targeting Rs 100 crore revenue target by March 2025.