Allana Consumer Products enters frozen food segment with Rs 300 crore investment

Initially, ACPL will be focusing on international markets for the frozen food category, and will enter the Indian market by 2027

Bengaluru: Allana Group’s consumer products division Allana Consumer Products Ltd. (ACPL) has broadened its product range by venturing into the frozen food segment with the introduction of French fries, the company said in a press release. ACPL is investing Rs 300 crore to launch its new frozen potatoes segment.

“Our venture into frozen foods with French fries is not just a portfolio expansion—it’s a strategic move to leverage our expertise, infrastructure, and market reach to deliver a superior product,” said Raj Lekhwani, director, Allana Group. “With this step we aspire to garner min 3% global market share in regular fries by 2029.”

Globally, the frozen French fries market is valued at approximately $19.1 billion ($21.6 billion for regular fries in 2024 (as per The Insight Partners) and is expected to grow at a steady rate, driven by the increasing demand for convenient, ready-to-eat foods at households and consistent quality product requirements at institutions and HoReCa segments.

“Initially we will be focusing on international markets where ACPL can leverage existing global distribution networks handling frozen value chains, enabling it to penetrate new markets swiftly and reinforce its presence in key international regions. ACPL shall enter the Indian market by 2027,” said Parag Gadre, Business Head – Fruits and Vegetables, ACPL.

ACPL’s fries feature potatoes from Santana G3 seed varieties, which are known for quality and are preferred globally. To ensure the sustained access to these, the company incurred long term agreement with M/s Technico for the Santana G3 seed coverage which can be multiplied into potatoes of the desired global standards.

ACPL deals in the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) spaces and has a multi-faceted product portfolio. The B2C business deals with brands like London Dairy, Sunny, Priya Refined Oils, Radhuni Palmolien, Allegro Olive Oil and Beyond Meat.