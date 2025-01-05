Fraganote: Blending innovation and accessibility in premium fragrances

In the current fiscal, the D2C brand is planning to diversify its portfolio, launch on all online marketplaces , and scaling operations into the quick-commerce segment

Fraganote, a premium fragrance brand launched in 2022 by founders Arjun Anand and Garima Kakkar, has quickly gained recognition in the market. The brand operates as a bootstrapped venture, with its women and unisex perfumes standing out as the highest-selling products.

Fraganote’s unique selling propositions (USPs) include its innovative packaging, marketing strategies, communication with consumers, and the use of quality ingredients. Its fragrance oil comes from a perfumer in India who procures raw materials from South Africa, Spain, and Australia.

The brand’s goals for fiscal year (FY) 2024-25 will be diversifying its portfolio by adding more fragrance-forward product categories, launching on all online marketplaces, and scaling operations beyond traditional e-commerce into the quick-commerce segment for faster delivery options.

Recently, the brand collaborated with Chivas, the Scottish company that produces Scotch whisky, including the brand Chivas Regal to launch the Chivas Luxe Collective, a collection of four fragrances.

“The key business philosophy revolves around creating unique and high-quality fragrances,” said the founders. “We aim to make premium fragrance blends more accessible through affordability, ensuring that each product is crafted with a deep understanding of consumer preferences. We maintain a strong commitment to authenticity and excellence in every product offering.”

To enable its business, Fraganote leverages tools and platforms like Shopify for online store management, Shiprocket for logistics, Gokwik for boosting conversions, Unicommerce for inventory management, and Bitespeed for customer engagement.