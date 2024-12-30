Register Now
Technosport opens new outlet in Mysore

New Delhi: Performance wear brand Technosport opened its new store at Nexus Center City Mall, Mysore, on December 28, 2024, a release by the company said.

The newly launched store spans 1,000 sq. ft. and is located on the ground floor of the bustling Nexus Center City Mall.

The Mysore store showcases TechnoSport’s latest winter collection, including the series.

“As we broaden our retail presence, our focus remains on creating a balanced footprint between metropolitan hubs and emerging tier-2 cities,” said Sunil Jhunjhunwala, co-founder & Managing Director, of Technosport. “Opening a store in Nexus Center City Mall, a premier retail destination in Mysore, is a strategic move to amplify our brand’s visibility and connect with a wider audience. This step aligns perfectly with our mission to make high-quality activewear accessible to all.”

The Mysore store launch is part of Technosport’s strategy to expand its retail footprint across India and internationally.

