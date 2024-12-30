McDonald’s opens 1st restaurant in Gangtok, Sikkim

The launch event was graced by Bhoj Raj Rai, Minister for Urban Development Department, Government of Sikkim.

New Delhi: McDonald’s has opened its first restaurant in Gangtok, Sikkim, at West Point Mall, a release by the company said on Monday.

The restaurant spread over 2,240 sq. ft., offers seating for 116 guests.

“We are thrilled to bring the McDonald’s experience to Gangtok, a vibrant and growing city in Sikkim. This opening reflects our commitment to making McDonald’s accessible to more customers in the Northeast. With our diverse menu and exceptional dining experience, we aim to delight the people of Gangtok and create memorable moments for our customers here,” said Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald’s India – North and East.

The launch event was graced by Bhoj Raj Rai, Minister for Urban Development Department, Government of Sikkim, highlighting the importance of this milestone for the region.

McDonald’s India – North and East employs over 5,500 people across its 190 restaurants, investing heavily in employee training and development. Through its McDonald’s for Youth program, the company focuses on creating job opportunities for underprivileged communities, to benefit close to 2,000 individuals by 2025.

Operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd., McDonald’s in North and East India serves millions of customers annually through its network of restaurants and 75 McCafés.