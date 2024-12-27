McDonald’s opens new largest outlet at Anthurium, Noida

Spanning 9,000 sq. ft., situated within Anthurium, Noida’s first Digital Office Space, the new McDonald’s outlet features a contemporary design.

New Delhi: Food service retailer McDonald’s has launched its largest outlet in Noida, located at the Anthurium project in Sector 73, a release said on Friday.

Spanning 9,000 sq. ft., situated within Anthurium, Noida’s first Digital Office Space, the new McDonald’s outlet features a contemporary design, ample seating, and modern amenities, the release added.

“We are thrilled to introduce McDonald’s at Anthurium as part of our commitment to enhancing the dining experience in this landmark project,” said Harsh Gupta, CEO of Sundream Group. “The launch of this outlet underscores our dedication to offering world-class amenities at Anthurium—a project that merges cutting-edge office spaces with premier retail offerings. Its strategic location and connectivity align perfectly with Noida’s growing commercial and lifestyle potential.”

McDonald’s is one of the world’s largest restaurant chains. Operating in over 100 countries, McDonald’s serves millions of customers daily. Anthurium, developed by Sundream Group, is a project in Noida offering a blend of digital office spaces and premier retail outlets.