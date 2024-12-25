We are among the top footwear on major platforms: Gopal Rathor, Clog London

Gopal Rathor, Director, Clog London speaks about the brand’s growth journey, strategies and expansion plans

New Delhi: Launched in 2018 as a shop-in-shop (SIS), Clog London, Today, Clog London is an omnichannel brand available on leading e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Tata Cliq, Ajio, Nykaa Fashion, Amazon, and Flipkart, where it ranks among the leaders in the footwear category. Additionally, the brand has launched Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) in the Delhi NCR and Haryana region and is rapidly expanding its presence.

The brand began its journey with a core focus on shoes that embody an empowered sense of glamour and a boldly playful spirit. With aspirations of establishing a global presence, Clog London quickly gained traction as a “Celebrity Favourite,” driving its rapid growth.

In the last six years, Clog London has evolved into a comprehensive footwear and accessories label, offering an array of styles that include formal, casual, driving shoes, sports shoes, homeware, sneakers, party wear, heels, sandals, stilettos, ballerinas, pumps, and more for men and women. Today, Clog London aims to become one of the fastest-growing lifestyle footwear and accessories brands in the country.

Edited Excerpts

What sets your brand apart from competitors?

The fashion footwear segment has fewer players compared to garments, presenting us with substantial growth opportunities. Our competitive edge lies in our unique designs, comfort, and pricing, allowing us to stand out among competitors.

How do you ensure consistency in customer experience across channels?

We ensure this by keeping our product range and pricing the same across offline and online platforms. We want to give the best experience to customers and do not compromise on quality and standards.

What are the current trends influencing your collections?

Customer demand for lifestyle products and increased spending power have shaped our collections to reflect these evolving trends. Our product range caters to individuals who embrace the latest in fashion and lifestyle, ensuring our offerings are always on-trend and relevant. We aim to bring forth collections that resonate with our customers’ style aspirations and preferences for contemporary, lifestyle-focused products.

How has the financial year been for the brand?

When the pandemic hit, the brand was still in its early stages, making the initial years challenging. Despite these setbacks, we have grown fivefold since our inception and are now expanding rapidly. Our growth momentum continues as we increase our presence through SIS formats and EBOs, setting a strong foundation for future success.

Rising consumer demand and digital adoption have been significant drivers of our growth. Aligning with consumer demand and advancing the digitization of our brand has proven instrumental in achieving substantial growth.

How is technology being integrated into your retail operations?

Our operations now run in autopilot mode, thanks to the adoption of advanced software and platforms across our business. For instance, we use Unicommerce to manage live inventory and Wizapp for accounting, along with several other technology-driven solutions. These systems ensure streamlined and efficient daily operations.

In addition, we have developed software for auto feedback from customers. Due to this, we are getting genuine feedback, based on which we are improving our product range and matching expectations.

Tell us about the expansion plans.

We are targeting to open stores in tier 1 and tier 2 cities as of now. These will be a mix of company-owned, company-operated, and franchise-owned stores. In the next year, we are planning to open 24 stores and have signed on with many upcoming malls, keeping the next three to four years in mind. However, we want to take it slow and make all stores successful.

Do you foresee expanding into any new product categories?

Initially, we launched exclusively with men’s footwear, then expanded to include women’s footwear, followed by accessories like belts and wallets. Looking ahead, we plan to introduce women’s handbags, clutches, and a line of kids’ footwear.

How important is e-commerce to your expansion strategy?

E-commerce has been crucial to our growth. When the offline market was hit by COVID-19, we pivoted to online sales. Today, we are among the top footwear brands on several major platforms, receiving orders from every corner of India.

What strategies have you implemented to sustain growth in a highly competitive market?

In family footwear, there are relatively few brands compared to garments, offering us significant growth potential. To maintain this momentum, we need to continually introduce new designs and expand our presence across as many cities as possible through SIS and EBO formats.