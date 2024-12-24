Popees Baby Care to open 4 stores in Kerala taking total to 81

The baby and child care product retailer plans to add 42 stores during FY26 as part of its expansion strategy in South

Mumbai: Popees Baby Care, a leading baby care products retailer, is adding four more exclusive brand stores in Kerala, two stores in Mukkam (Calicut) and Chavakkad (Thrissur) will be opened during the week and opening other two stores by the end of the week.

The company plans to add 42 stores during the financial year (FY) 2026 which would take the total count of the stores to 118 stores. The expansion would be in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and also one store each in all metro and other large cities in the country. This expansion plan will propel Popees to become one of the largest national baby & childcare brands.

The company is also gearing up for a launch in Abu Dhabi & Sharjah by opening 2 showrooms in Sahara Centre Sharjah and Dalma Mall in Abu Dhabi.

Shaju Thomas, Chairman & MD, Popees Group said, “We are delighted to celebrate two decades of our successful journey and five years of our retail journey. We would like to position our company as a retailer rather than a distributor, our share of retail revenues are going to be steadily increasing during the current year and years to come.”

He added that the current expansion envisaged is expected to propel the brand to being a leading national baby and childcare brand. “Going forward, we will also add more stock keeping units (SKUs) like footwear, and high-value toys like remote cars to explore their immense potential,” Thomas added.

Popees collection of baby clothes caters to children of six years. The company produces everything from baby oil and soap to baby wipes and fabric wash. The product range includes toys, baby soap, body wash, shampoo, lotions, and towels, among others. A significant share of its sales comes from clothes.