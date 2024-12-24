McDonald’s opens 1st outlet in Udaipur at Urban Square Mall

The grand opening was inaugurated by Shri Brijesh Kumar Ji Soni and Shri Umesh Ji Ojha, Additional SPs of Udaipur

New Delhi: McDonald’s India has opened its first outlet in Udaipur at the iconic Urban Square Mall, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

Spanning an expansive 3,000 sq. ft., the new restaurant offers a premium dining experience with unique features, including an alfresco dining area, a McCafé, and self-check-in and checkout counters.

The grand opening was inaugurated by Shri Brijesh Kumar Ji Soni and Shri Umesh Ji Ojha, Additional SPs of Udaipur, who attended as Guests of Honour, adding to the celebratory occasion.

“We are excited to introduce McDonald’s to the vibrant city of Udaipur. The launch of our first outlet at Urban Square Mall reflects our ongoing commitment to bringing world-class dining experiences closer to our customers,” said Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director of McDonald’s India – North & East. “With unique features like alfresco dining and McCafé, this outlet promises to deliver our signature menu offerings in a setting that’s as exceptional as the city itself.”

McDonald’s new outlet will serve its menu like the McAloo Tikki Burger, Chicken McSpicy, and McFlurry, alongside a curated selection of beverages and desserts from McCafé.