Dabur India enters kids’ toothpaste category with ‘Dabur Herb’l Kids Toothpaste’

New Delhi: Dabur India has announced its entry into the kids’ toothpaste segment with the launch of Dabur Herbal Kids Toothpaste, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to enter the kids’ toothpaste category with Dabur Herb’l Kids Toothpaste. Children’s enamel is thinner than adults, making them more vulnerable to cavities. Our toothpaste is specially formulated with natural ingredients to protect enamel and combat decay-causing germs and bacteria,” said Abhishek Jugran, Executive Vice President – Marketing, Dabur India Limited.

The product is currently available on leading e-commerce platforms and will soon be launched in modern trade outlets across India. Each pack includes a QR code, allowing kids and parents to access an interactive game. Lucky winners will receive exclusive IRON MAN and ELSA collectables.

“At Dabur, we continuously strive to combine herbal wisdom with scientific innovation to meet evolving consumer needs. With Dabur Herb’l Kids Toothpaste, we aim to set a benchmark in safe, effective, and enjoyable oral care solutions. We are confident this product will be loved by kids and trusted by parents alike,” said Prashant Agarwal, Marketing Head – Oral Care, Dabur India Ltd.

With a portfolio of nine power brands, Dabur is recognized as the world’s largest Ayurvedic and natural healthcare company. Its products range from healthcare and personal care to food and beverages.