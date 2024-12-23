How Pacific India develops urban spaces into modern shopping hubs

Pacific India has built a reputation for introducing innovative lifestyle elements that elevate modern living

New Delhi: Pacific India, a privately owned group of companies, has been a dynamic presence in India’s commercial sector for over three decades. Dedicated to making a notable impact in real estate, hospitality, and education, the group upholds its philosophy of trust, quality, and commitment, establishing itself as a leading name in infrastructure development. With over 50 multi-crore projects across retail, residential, education, and hospitality, Pacific India consistently introduces innovative lifestyle elements through large-scale projects designed to enhance modern living.

The group’s expertise shines through each project, optimally utilizing state-of-the-art resources to deliver distinctive, high-quality solutions. Pacific India is committed to setting new industry benchmarks by providing unparalleled value and architectural excellence, continuously expanding its esteemed client portfolio and market reputation.

Some of the shopping malls developed by Pacific Group in the North India region are:

Pacific Mall Ghaziabad

Pacific Mall Ghaziabad was the first commercial retail infrastructure by the Group in North India. Launched in 2005, in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), the mall is home to more than 150 brands.

The mall offers an impressive range of retail along with a wide range of delicious dining and unparalleled entertainment. Spread across the 5 lakh sq. ft. area, the mall is spacious and welcomes 20,000 visitors every day. From fashion retail to sports gear, home furnishing to jewelry, Pacific Mall has everything that a shopper needs and wants. The reliable safety and satisfying services are the most appreciated attributes of this place.

The wide variety of offerings at the food court at Pacific Mall is a matter of sheer culinary pride. From desi street delights to oriental cuisine, Mughlai to continental, pizzas, burgers to donuts, the mall has an array of popular fast-food brands at the food court. It features every prominent food chain – exotics like Domino’s, Pizza Hut, Subway, Burger King, and Indian masters like Karim’s, Haldiram’s, Andaz-E-Lucknow, and many others.

Location: Sahibabad (Ghaziabad), Uttar Pradesh

Type: Retail

Launch: 2005

GLA: 3,99,000 sq. ft.

Floors: 6

No. of entry points: 6

No. of exit points: 8

Pacific Mall Tagore Garden

Pacific Mall Tagore Garden stands as a premier destination for every retail, entertainment, and dining need, celebrated with numerous awards that highlight its exceptional reputation. Named one of Delhi’s top malls in 2011 and later honored with the TripAdvisor Travelers Choice Award in 2020, Pacific Mall joins an elite 10% of global retailers recognized for excellence.

Offering a vast selection of shopping, dining, and entertainment options across 600,000 sq. ft., Pacific Mall brings together leading international brands for a top-tier shopping experience. Additionally, curated dining outlets cater to all tastes, while a luxury cinema and arcade gaming zone provide memorable entertainment, all under one roof.

Location: Tagore Garden

Type: Retail

Launch: 2011

GLA: 5,80,000 sq. ft.

Floors: 5

No. of entry points: 6

No. of exit points: 6

Pacific Mall NSP

Pacific Mall, NSP-Pitampura is designed to provide visitors with a seamless shopping, dining, and entertainment experience. The mall hosts over 200 carefully selected brands, delivering the best in retail across the region. Conveniently located with easy access to the NSP Metro Station and major roads, it offers ample multi-level parking for ease of visit. Dining options range from anchor restaurants to Salt, Delhi’s finest food court, featuring a diverse array of culinary choices.

Adding to the entertainment, the mall houses Cinepolis, a premier 9-screen multiplex with seating for 1,800, offering an internationally acclaimed, state-of-the-art cinema experience for all visitors.

Location: Netaji Subhash Place, Delhi

Type: Retail

Launch: 2021

Total built-up area: 3,07,000 sq. ft. + MLCP

GLA: 2,25,000 sq. ft.

Floors: 5

Pacific Outlet Mall

Pacific Outlet Mall, Jasola is a premier commercial hub, boasting 300,000 sq. ft. of premium space nestled amid high-profile catchment areas like Sarita Vihar, New Friends Colony, and Greater Kailash. Developed by the Pacific Group, a leader in real estate with landmark projects across Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Dehradun, the mall is a testament to modern retail innovation. Its 220,000 sq. ft. of leasable space hosts over 100 renowned brands and a diverse range of services designed to provide a unique shopping and entertainment experience.

With a year-round sale offering remarkable discounts on high-end labels like The Collective, Adidas, Nike, and Levi’s, the outlet creates an unmatched shopping destination where luxury and style meet accessibility. The expansive dining options include Salt, a food court with 12 counters and themed restaurants offering casual to fine dining, catering to every palate.

The INOX Cinema, featuring top-tier screening technology, elevates the entertainment experience with premium audiovisual quality. Offering something for everyone, Pacific Outlet Mall, Jasola is a holistic lifestyle destination, blending upscale retail, dining, and entertainment, setting new standards for leisure and creating a relaxed and vibrant space for high-value spenders and families alike.

Location: Jasola, Delhi

Type: Retail

Launch: 2023

Total built-up area: 1,86,467 sq. ft.

GLA: 2,73,563 sq. ft.

Floors: 4

No. of Entry Points: 6

No. of Exit Points: 12

Mall of Faridabad

The Pacific Group announced the launch of The Mall of Faridabad, the sixth mall in its portfolio in Delhi NCR in October 2023. Spread across 4 lakh square feet, the mall houses 87 outlets and boasts 91 entrances.

Some of the brands that have opened at The Mall of Faridabad include Lifestyle, Homecentre, Deerika Hypermarket, Max, Zudio, and Da Milano. Brands like GAP, Nykaa Luxe, and Apple are entering Faridabad for the first time.

The F&B portfolio has well-known names like Cafe Delhi Heights, United Coffee House, Punjab Grill, among others. The Faridabad Mall also has a multiplex, a food court, and Timezone, an entertainment center for families.

In addition, Japanese fashion retailer Uniqlo also has a store of around 14,000 sq. ft. of carpet area in the mall.

Location: Faridabad, Haryana

Type: Retail

Launch: 2023

GLA: 4,00,000 sq. ft.

Floors: 4

Mall of Dehradun

Nestled amidst the breathtaking Himalayan foothills, the Mall of Dehradun introduces a new era of shopping, dining, and entertainment in Uttarakhand. Conveniently located on Haridwar Highway, this is the largest and most prestigious retail destination in the state, encompassing an impressive 700,000 sq. ft. of vibrant space. Discover over 140 Indian and international brands, featuring premium and popular stores that cater to fashion, jewelry, electronics, daily essentials, hair and beauty, and pet care, all under one roof.

Savor delightful culinary experiences at a diverse range of themed restaurants and cafes, including the expansive Salt food court, which offers delicious dishes from over 12 countries.

Entertainment is taken to the next level with a state-of-the-art six-screen PVR Cinemas and a dedicated family section, Timezone, ensuring fun for all ages. The mall also prioritizes convenience with ample parking for over 1,000 vehicles, providing a hassle-free shopping experience.

Committed to sustainability, the Mall of Dehradun boasts Green Building and LEED certifications, making it a symbol of environmental preservation. Additionally, it serves as a cultural epicentre, promoting local artists through various traditional events, exhibitions, and performances, beautifully blending modern and traditional aesthetics for a truly unique experience.

Location: Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Type: Retail

Launch: 2024

Floor: 6

GLA: 7,00,000 sq. ft.