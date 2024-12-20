PHDCCI forms Retail State Subcommittee to boost UP’s retail sector

The subcommittee is tasked with promoting innovation, technology adoption, and addressing challenges within the state’s retail landscape

Bengaluru: The Uttar Pradesh State Chapter of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) has formed a Retail State Subcommittee, an initiative aimed at enhancing the sector’s growth in the state, an industry official wrote on social media.

“We are excited to announce the formation of the Retail State Subcommittee of the UP State Chapter, PHDCCI,” said Kaushik Fuloria, Resident Manager at PHDCCI, in a LinkedIn post. “This strategic initiative aims to strengthen the retail sector in Uttar Pradesh, one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic markets in India, and to contribute to the state’s vision of reaching a $1 trillion economy.”

The subcommittee welcomed Sanjeev Sarin, Senior Centre Director (malls and hospitality) for North India at The Phoenix Mills, as its Chair.

“With over 25 years of diverse experience in the retail and hospitality sectors, he (Sarin) brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this role,” Fuloria further wrote.

The Retail State Subcommittee is tasked with promoting innovation, technology adoption, addressing critical challenges and exploring new expansion opportunities within the state’s retail landscape. The formation is expected to unite industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers, setting the stage for growth in the sector.