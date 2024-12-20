Japanese furniture retailer Nitori opens 1st Indian store at R City Mall, Mumbai

The inaugural ceremony at the 1.2 million sq. ft. R City Mall, which attracted 1 million monthly visitors, began with a ribbon-cutting event.

New Delhi: Furniture and home decor brand Nitori has officially entered the Indian market with the inauguration of its first store at R City Mall, Ghatkopar, Mumbai, a release by the company said on Friday.

Spread across a 32,000 sq. ft. carpet area, the store offers consumers access to furniture and home decor at affordable prices.

The launch marks Nitori’s debut in India, a move aligned with its global expansion plan to operate 3,000 stores worldwide by 2032. With this venture, Nitori taps into India’s rapidly growing home furnishing market, valued at $23.9 billion and poised for significant growth in the coming years, according to Ken Research.

The inaugural ceremony at the 1.2 million sq. ft. R City Mall, which attracts 1 million monthly visitors on average, began with a ribbon-cutting event, followed by a cultural program and an exclusive showcase of Nitori’s product collection.

“This store is special because it marks our entry into the Indian furniture and home furnishing industry, an important and promising market for us. Above all, it allows us to advance our mission,” said Masanori Takeda, Executive Vice President in Charge of Overseas Businesses, at Nitori Holdings Co. “To enrich the homes of people all over the world,’ by catering to the unique needs of Indian homes. We are excited to offer Indian consumers premium-quality products and a haven for all their home furnishing needs.”

The store features a wide array of products across categories, including the living room, kitchen, and bedroom. Customers can shop for sofas, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, beds, curtains, carpets, bedding, dishes, and other interior goods, all under one roof.

IndiaRetailing was the first to report on Nitori’s entry into India back in September 2024 The report also highlighted Nitori’s strategic move to enter the Indian market through a prime location, reinforcing the importance of India in the brand’s global expansion plans.

Nitori’s entry into India is part of its aggressive expansion strategy in Asia, a region the company has identified as critical for its next phase of growth. Globally, Nitori operates 1,049 stores, including 838 in Japan and 211 internationally across countries like Mainland China, Hong Kong, Korea, Singapore, and the Philippines. By FY2024, the company plans to establish 100 additional stores outside Japan, aiming to open 280 stores by 2032.

Founded in Sapporo, Japan, Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. is the largest furniture and home furnishing retail chain in Japan. Guided by its mission “To enrich the homes of people all over the world,” the company aims to achieve sales of 3 trillion yen and operate 3,000 stores globally by 2032. Last year alone, 340 million customers visited Nitori stores worldwide, making it the leading home furnishing brand in Asia.

Strategically located in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, R City Mall is a premier shopping destination housing over 350 premium brands, including H&M, Mango, Birkenstock, and Aldo, and attracts 8–10 lakh monthly visitors. It offers unparalleled visibility and customer reach for international brands like Nitori.