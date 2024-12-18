Raj Cooling sets up Rs 75 crore manufacturing unit in Gujarat

Located at Naika, Kheda, the plant comprises a total area of 6 lakh sq. ft. of real estate and has a production capacity of 5,000 units per day

Bengaluru: Raj Cooling Systems, a manufacturer of air-cooling solutions, has launched its new manufacturing plant in Gujarat, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday.

“We are excited to open this new facility, which marks a pivotal moment in our company’s journey. By expanding our manufacturing capabilities and integrating innovative technologies, we are committed to remaining at the forefront of the industry,” said Kalpesh Ramoliya, MD of Raj Cooling Systems.

The new plant has more than five times the capacity of its existing facilities.

This expansion will help the company meet peak demand, improve product availability, and shorten lead times, allowing it to cater to a larger customer base across both domestic and international markets, the release added.

Looking ahead, Raj Cooling plans to further expand its manufacturing capacity, and dedicated spaces for R&D to support the development of new products. The company is also exploring opportunities to diversify its product portfolio and enter new markets.