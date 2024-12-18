Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Latest NewsSupply Chain

Raj Cooling sets up Rs 75 crore manufacturing unit in Gujarat

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
1
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Located at Naika, Kheda, the plant comprises a total area of 6 lakh sq. ft. of real estate and has a production capacity of 5,000 units per day

Bengaluru: Raj Cooling Systems, a manufacturer of air-cooling solutions, has launched its new manufacturing plant in Gujarat, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday.

Located at Naika, Kheda, the plant comprises a total area of 6 lakh sq. ft. of real estate and has a production capacity of 5,000 units per day.

“We are excited to open this new facility, which marks a pivotal moment in our company’s journey. By expanding our manufacturing capabilities and integrating innovative technologies, we are committed to remaining at the forefront of the industry,” said Kalpesh Ramoliya, MD of Raj Cooling Systems. 

The new plant has more than five times the capacity of its existing facilities. 

This expansion will help the company meet peak demand, improve product availability, and shorten lead times, allowing it to cater to a larger customer base across both domestic and international markets, the release added.

Looking ahead, Raj Cooling plans to further expand its manufacturing capacity, and dedicated spaces for R&D to support the development of new products. The company is also exploring opportunities to diversify its product portfolio and enter new markets.

Latest News
Finance & FundingPTI -

KiranaPro raises capital in seed funding round

The capital will be used to scale up KiranaPro's operational teams, strengthen its ONDC-enabled technology infrastructure, and launch its...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In