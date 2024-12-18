ICB-Indian Craft Brewery unveils in Bengaluru

Located in the business district of Manyata Tech Park Nagavara, the 1,500-seater microbrewery is spread over two acres of land

Bengaluru: Microbrewery ICB-Indian Craft Brewery has opened its first outlet in Bengaluru. Located in the business district of Manyata Tech Park Nagavara, the 1,500-seater outlet is spread over two acres of land.

“ICB-Indian Craft Brewery is a groundbreaking endeavor to reinvent the craft beer experience in India by connecting with our country’s roots and our rich cultural and culinary heritage,” said Gopi Chand Cherukuri, Co-Founder of ICB-Indian Craft Brewery in a press release.

The brewery is divided into experiential zones, allowing consumers to explore culture, opinions, art, sustainability, and taste. While the first zone opens today, the second is scheduled to launch in January 2025.

Starting next month, ICB will host pop-up experiences led by chefs, including erstwhile Maharajas from around the country, and featuring their royal heirloom recipes, the release added.

Moreover, the brewery has teamed up with Saving Grains, a Bengaluru-based sustainability organisation, to use spent grains from the brewing process as raw materials for creating nutritious snacks such as granola and crackers.